Man sets BJP flag on fire, booked in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Saravanampatti police are investigating an incident where two videos of a 33-year-old man setting a BJP flag on fire near Ganapathi and his family members getting into a scuffle with BJP supporters went viral, on Saturday. Police said that the man who was wandering near VOC Nagar bus stand at Gandhimanagar was suddenly seen lowering a BJP flag from its pole, tearing it and setting it ablaze. Locals, who noticed it, intervened and alerted the police while keeping him in their custody.

Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between the man’s family and BJP supporters, which was later pacified. They added that an FIR was filed against the man. During investigation, it was found that the man had been afflicted with mental health issues for 12 years and had been taking treatment at a private hospital. Police further said that considering his health, he was sent home with his family.