A lens into the beyond

By the time he was in Class 9, Palani’s interest in script writing and short films peaked, and he began experimenting with cinematography. Eventually, he bought a second-hand tape camera, the first of the many cameras he would go on to own. Alongside his love for cinema, Palani had a deep passion for football and had won several medals. He initially pursued a Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, before securing admission in an engineering college in Hosur through the sports quota. It was his mother’s dream that he take up engineering. “She has done so much for us throughout her life. So I thought why not do this for her?”

During college, he took an educational loan and secured a scholarship to buy his first professional camera. Eventually, his debut short film, BE, gained him recognition in college.

A turning point

In 2015, activist-filmmaker Divya Bharathi invited Palani to assist in making Kakkoos, a documentary on manual scavenging and sewer deaths. What started as an assistant role soon turned into a deeply personal mission. “I saw families devastated after losing loved ones to such work. I never zoomed in on their suffering — I stayed close, witnessing their struggles firsthand,” he says.

Through this experience, Palani understood the generational cycle of manual scavenging and the systemic discrimination against the marginalised. He started reading the works of Dr Ambedkar and Periyar, which deepened his awareness of caste-based oppression. He recalls a traumatic school experience where he was falsely accused of theft, an incident that he now recognises was a product of caste-based discrimination. After Kakkoos, Palani focused on photographing the children of sanitation workers and documenting caste violence and honour killings. His first solo photography exhibition, Naanum Oru Kuzhandhai (2017), displayed 140 frames at the Lalit Kala Akademi, throwing light on the lives of marginalised children.

Furthering the art

Palani credits artist and educator R Ezhilarasan for inspiring him to conduct photography workshops. Ezhilarasan, who teaches arts and crafts in tribal and rural schools and villages, became a mentor. “Ezhil anna was like clay — flexible, adaptable, and joyful. I documented his work, capturing children’s laughter and creativity,” Palani shares. Inspired, Palani began teaching photography while travelling with Ezhilarasan. Through a fellowship with the People’s Archive of Rural India (PARI), he also started documenting stories from his own life, including his mother’s resilience and the struggles of sanitation workers. His documentary on seaweed harvesters earned wide appreciation.

In 2019, he held his first free photography workshop for 12-15 young people— children of sanitation workers in Madurai. Over 10 days, they not only learned photography but also explored the harsh realities of their parents’ work. Palani later conducted workshops in Odisha, Nagapattinam, and north Chennai. He is currently leading workshops in Ramanathapuram and Pulianthope.

More than just imagery

One of Palani’s students, Noornisha from north Chennai, shares how photography reshaped her perspective. “I lost my father in my childhood, and my mother raised me and my sister alone. During the pandemic, I got into photography. We knew about the injustices in north Chennai before, but we never understood the politics behind it. Now, before I take a photo, I read related books, listen to people’s stories, and document them. The key to photography is the conversations we have with people,” she says. Now studying digital journalism at Loyola College, she works with Palani to document honour killings and manual scavenging.

Palani firmly believes in witnessing as a form of resistance. “Witnessing is an important process — it documents history for future generations.”

Changing perspectives

P Indra, a 23-year-old student from Palani, resides in an area behind the Arappalayam bus stand in Madurai. Her community, comprising 500 families, has been engaged in sanitary work for generations. Indra’s perspective on life changed when she discovered photography through Palani. She recalled how her teachers used to say, “You should never do the work that your parents do; instead, aim for a position of authority in the government.”