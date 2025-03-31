Ahead of the digital curve

CHENNAI: In 1997, Anna University launched the single-window counselling system for admissions to engineering courses. This was much before IRCTC launched its ‘e-ticketing’ system for rail travel, through which tickets could be booked online and physically mailed to the passengers, in 2002.

When digitisation was still new to the country, the university was one of the first institutions to come up with software that centralised the admission process for engineering colleges in the state, making it student-friendly and transparent. In the years that followed, several other states adopted aspects of the model into their admission processes.

During the tenure of M Anandakrishnan as vice-chancellor (V-C), the single window system (SWS) of admissions was introduced and continued till 2018 when the current admission process of online choice filling came into being.

This was after the DMK government constituted a committee headed by Anandakrishnan in 1997, to examine the possibility of centralised counselling for professional courses.

Prior to the SWS, the students had to apply to each college separately and were allotted seats by the college management. Under the new system, the students were called to the university in Chennai for counselling based on their cut-off scores and given the option to select seats in their preferred streams and colleges, based on the availability and the reservation policies.

“The entire software was developed in-house by our faculty members. It was quite similar to the way people are now booking railway tickets online,” said former V-C of Anna University, E Balagurusamy.

Explaining the system, Balagurusamy said as soon as the student selected the college and seat, the seat was immediately blocked by the system and on a real-time basis the data were floated in the server and reflected on the LED screens, allowing students to decide on the stream and college they wanted to opt for.