CM Stalin hails The New Indian Express' Pride of TN initiative

I am happy to learn that The New Indian Express is bringing out the second edition of ‘Pride of Tamil Nadu’, showcasing the remarkable strides made by our state across various sectors over the past many decades. Tamil Nadu’s story is one of rich civilisational history, resilience, innovation, and inclusivity, and I am glad that The New Indian Express is continuing the tradition of capturing the state’s achievements and its cultural hallmarks through another edition of “Pride of Tamil Nadu”.
Owing to the efforts of successive governments rooted in Dravidian ethos, Tamil Nadu has become a torchbearer of social justice, inclusive growth, and communal harmony. Through targeted investments in infrastructure and human development, the state has transformed into the second-largest economy in the country, with a strong presence across diverse industrial sectors, from MSMEs to global manufacturing giants. It is a key driver of our country’s growth, contributing to 9% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Treading the path shown by the leaders of the Dravidian movement and the founding fathers of our country, Tamil Nadu achieved several milestones in its storied journey over the past year. The pinnacle of these achievements was the discovery that the use of iron in present-day Tamil Nadu predates its use anywhere else in the world, making the Tamil land the birthplace of the Iron Age of human civilisation around 5,300 years ago.
I made this announcement based on the results of rigorous analysis of materials excavated from the archaeological site in Sivagalai in Thoothukudi district, conducted in globally-recognised laboratories. These findings were subsequently reviewed by renowned authorities in the field. This discovery is part of our ongoing efforts to unearth our rich history in a scientific manner.
Due to many innovative schemes and farmer-friendly approach, the total gross cropped area in the state has increased from 146.77 lakh acres in 2019-20 to 151 lakh acres in 2023-24. Also, the double-cropped area, which was 29.74 lakh acres in 2019-20, has also significantly increased during the year 2023-24. Additionally, various improved technologies have been implemented to increase crop productivity. As a result, Tamil Nadu has secured the first position in Ragi productivity, second position in Maize, Oilseeds and Sugarcane productivity and third position in Groundnut and Minor Millets productivity at National level.
Even as we look back for the pieces of the puzzle to trace our history, we remain steadfastly focussed on equitable and sustainable growth for our future, as propounded in the budget recently presented for 2025-26 with the motto of ‘Ellorukkum Ellam’ (everything for everyone). It lays a strong foundation for growth in the coming years while ensuring that no one is left behind, with empowering schemes for marginalised sections of society, including transgender individuals and children who have lost both parents. A recent study by the State Planning Commission has revealed remarkable improvements in children’s health and education due to the introduction of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme.
Under the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Puthumai Penn Thittam, launched to promote higher education among girls from economically disadvantaged sections, 4.06 lakh girl students currently receive a monthly assistance of H1,000. By implementing this scheme, the enrolment of girls in higher education institutions has increased by 19% this year, with an additional 40,276 students joining higher educational institutions.
‘Tamil Pudhalvan’ scheme, launched in the previous financial year to boost higher education enrolment among male students from government schools, has already benefited 3.80 lakh students. Through sustained efforts, Tamil Nadu has attracted huge investments in recent years, with a specific focus on attracting high-end jobs by tapping into areas witnessing rapid innovation and growth, such as semiconductor manufacturing. The Economic Survey of Tamil Nadu, brought out for the first time this year by the State Planning Commission, projects the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to grow steadily at over 8% in the medium term, with the potential to exceed 9% in the short term.
Tamil Nadu continues to be the leader in the export of electronics and the manufacturing of leather products, automobiles and auto components in the country. The state also has the distinction of having 41% of all women working in factories in India. Tamil Nadu has topped the Export Preparedness Index released by the Union Government’s NITI Aayog. Since this government took office in May 2021, many significant investment projects have been attracted to the state, with an investment of about H10 lakh crore, providing employment to 31 lakh people.
As we look to the future, our goal is clear: to make Tamil Nadu a Trillion-Dollar economy by 2030. This vision is built on the pillars of innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability. We are confident that with the collective efforts of our people, this goal is within our reach.
I congratulate The New Indian Express for capturing the essence of Tamil Nadu’s growth and its rich culture in this special edition. I am sure this publication serves as a reminder of our past achievements, a celebration of our present progress, and a roadmap for our future aspirations.