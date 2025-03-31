CM Stalin hails The New Indian Express' Pride of TN initiative

I am happy to learn that The New Indian Express is bringing out the second edition of ‘Pride of Tamil Nadu’, showcasing the remarkable strides made by our state across various sectors over the past many decades. Tamil Nadu’s story is one of rich civilisational history, resilience, innovation, and inclusivity, and I am glad that The New Indian Express is continuing the tradition of capturing the state’s achievements and its cultural hallmarks through another edition of “Pride of Tamil Nadu”.

Owing to the efforts of successive governments rooted in Dravidian ethos, Tamil Nadu has become a torchbearer of social justice, inclusive growth, and communal harmony. Through targeted investments in infrastructure and human development, the state has transformed into the second-largest economy in the country, with a strong presence across diverse industrial sectors, from MSMEs to global manufacturing giants. It is a key driver of our country’s growth, contributing to 9% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Treading the path shown by the leaders of the Dravidian movement and the founding fathers of our country, Tamil Nadu achieved several milestones in its storied journey over the past year. The pinnacle of these achievements was the discovery that the use of iron in present-day Tamil Nadu predates its use anywhere else in the world, making the Tamil land the birthplace of the Iron Age of human civilisation around 5,300 years ago.

I made this announcement based on the results of rigorous analysis of materials excavated from the archaeological site in Sivagalai in Thoothukudi district, conducted in globally-recognised laboratories. These findings were subsequently reviewed by renowned authorities in the field. This discovery is part of our ongoing efforts to unearth our rich history in a scientific manner.