Corporation' tag for Perambalur opposed over fears of tax burden

PERAMBALUR: The state government’s plan to upgrade Perambalur municipality into a municipal corporation has come under opposition from a section of residents who fear the move will burden them with higher taxes, placing additional financial strain on those of them who are traders and run small businesses.

Pointing to the town’s “inadequate” infrastructure and “limited” waste management practices, they also question the readiness of the urban body for an upgrade. Currently, Perambalur operates as a selection-grade municipality housing a population of about 90,000 in its 21 wards. Ward 21 councillor P Palanisamy said,

"Perambalur’s infrastructure is far from ready to handle the responsibilities of a municipal corporation. The underground sewerage system, set up in 2014 at Rs 119 crore, has left out many areas, causing blockages and sewage overflow. The expanded areas have also not been included in the system network." “There is no proper dump yard here, and waste management is an ongoing issue. We face water shortage every year, and the situation worsens during the summer.

The roads are also in poor condition,” he added. Claiming that the civic body upgrade plan is actually made to cater to real estate interests, Palanisamy said that such a change will affect livelihoods and benefits attached with rural bodies, like securing MGNREGS jobs. S Elangovan, district secretary of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu, said, "We are struggling with inflation and slow business.

Last year, I paid a trade licence fee of Rs 1,000, but this year it is Rs 3,000. If the town becomes a corporation, the fee could rise to Rs 30,000, but my income will not increase. If taxes go up, many of us will be forced to shut shop. Without addressing existing infrastructure issues, the upgrade will only add to people’s financial strain." When contacted, Perambalur Municipal Commissioner V Ramar told TNIE.

"The transition to a municipal corporation will bring new development opportunities, including better infrastructure and services. To address the water issue, the combined water supply scheme (CWSS) is under way at a cost of Rs 345 crore. Also, the drainage system in Perambalur is better compared to other towns."

While pointing out that panchayats such as Siruvachur, Koneripalayam, Senjeri, Alambadi and Kavulpalayam could be included under the corporation limits, Ramar added that Perambalur being upgraded to a corporation could also attract industrial investments.