Creating 'Her'story

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has long been a frontrunner in gender inclusion within the industrial sector, boasting the highest percentage of women in its industrial workforce nationwide—43%, according to official data. However, recent insights from the Tamil Nadu State Economic Survey suggest that this workforce composition may undergo a shift, driven largely by an increasing number of young women prioritising higher education over early employment. This transition signals broader socio-economic changes in the state, reshaping its labour market dynamics.

Changing labour force participation trends

On a national level, the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for young men has risen from 60% in 2019-20 to 63.5% in 2023-24, while for young women, it increased from 20.6% to 28.8%. In Tamil Nadu, however, both male and female participation in the workforce have declined—from 63.6% to 59% for young men and from 26.8% to 23.8% for young women.

Experts attribute this trend to a combination of economic factors, including higher wages, robust social security measures, and government initiatives like the Tamil Nadu Urban Employment Scheme, which have encouraged young people to pursue education before entering the job market. The state’s emphasis on education and skilling has led to a shift where young women see better long-term prospects in higher education rather than entering the workforce immediately.

Tamil Nadu’s success in fostering female workforce participation stems from its policies and strategic investments. Initiatives such as the Pudhumai Penn Scheme and the Free Bus Pass Scheme have significantly reduced economic barriers for women pursuing education and employment, says Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

“Education has become more accessible, especially for girls from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. This, in turn, influences workforce participation rates, as women are looking for opportunities that match their qualifications,” says the Economic Survey.

However, activists caution that while these policies are beneficial, wage disparity remains a pressing issue. “Despite their increasing presence in industries, women continue to receive lower wages compared to their male counterparts. Addressing this pay gap should be a priority,” argued Sujatha Mody, president of Penn Thozhilalar Sangam, a women workers’ union.

The Tamil Nadu government has also been instrumental in encouraging industries to adopt gender-inclusive hiring practices. Industries Minister T R B Rajaa has emphasised that investments in welfare measures, workplace infrastructure, and policy incentives are crucial in fostering a diverse workforce.