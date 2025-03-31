DMK man’s son arrested for assaulting Dalit pizza store employee in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: The Tirunelveli city police arrested a DMK functionary’s son and apprehended his 16-year-old minor friend for allegedly attacking a pizza shop worker who belongs to a Scheduled Caste on Saturday.

The police also seized the vehicle of the accused identified as A Alwin (22) of Palayamkottai. Based on the victim Narayanan’s complaint, the Palayamkottai police registered a case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and launched an investigation. The minor boy was detained and let off with a warning. Sources revealed that Alvin had a history of criminal cases against him.

Anton Chelladurai, the area secretary of the DMK in the city, is Alwin’s father. He and his 16-year-old friend were allegedly inebriated while visiting a private pizza outlet in Vannarapettai. After placing an order, Alwin demanded that the staff bring the pizza directly to his vehicle. When the staff delivered the order, he allegedly grew agitated over the delay.

The employees explained that food preparation begins only after an order is placed, which further enraged Alwin. In a fit of rage, Alwin and the minor allegedly attacked Narayanan, an SC youth working at the pizza outlet.

Narayanan allegedly sustained injuries and was admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment, said sources.