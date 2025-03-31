Families of 8 fishers killed in cyclone Phyan fight for better compensation

KANNIYAKUMARI: Though 15 years have passed, families of the 2009 cyclone Phyan victims from Thoothoor in Kanniyakumari are still waging a battle to receive compensation from the government. The affected families had requested a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each and a permanent government job to a family member, as granted to the kin of victims of Cyclone Ockhi in 2017.
Sources said that while some families received only Rs 1 lakh as accident insurance and Rs 1 lakh as TN Fishermen Welfare Board assistance, other families received just Rs 1 lakh CM Relief Fund. A total of eight fishermen had already ventured (from Kerala coast) into the Arabian Sea when the cyclone hit on November 11, 2009.
They were identified as S Mariarajan (27), S Dasan (52), D Romans (24), A Anish (23), P Stalin (23) and G Jimmy Kuttan (22) of Thoothoor and J Sesadimai (50) of Vallavilai and I John Clitus (30) of Poothurai. After 14 years of struggle, the families received death certificates in 2024. Stella (63), wife of Dasan, said,
“Though 15 years have passed since my husband passed away, I have not received a widow pension or the Magalir Urimai Thogai.” S Liba, daughter of Sesadimai, said that her 62-year-old mother had been affected by a severe disease for three years. “Without getting the compensation, we have been struggling to meet her medical expenses,” she said.
International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET) president P Justin Antony said, “The affected families only received the money they had saved in their fishermen welfare board account and the group accident insurance amount.” Fisheries department officials, on the condition of anonymity, told TNIE,
“Ockhi was a major cyclone, where many fishermen from Kanniyakumari district went missing. Hence, a special GO was issued for their death and compensation was provided to the families of the victims. It cannot be compared with cyclone Phyan.” However, officials said that they would hold discussions with senior officials in this regard.
Antony has appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin to take immediate measures to release the compensation to the family of the deceased.