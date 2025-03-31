Families of 8 fishers killed in cyclone Phyan fight for better compensation

KANNIYAKUMARI: Though 15 years have passed, families of the 2009 cyclone Phyan victims from Thoothoor in Kanniyakumari are still waging a battle to receive compensation from the government. The affected families had requested a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each and a permanent government job to a family member, as granted to the kin of victims of Cyclone Ockhi in 2017.

Sources said that while some families received only Rs 1 lakh as accident insurance and Rs 1 lakh as TN Fishermen Welfare Board assistance, other families received just Rs 1 lakh CM Relief Fund. A total of eight fishermen had already ventured (from Kerala coast) into the Arabian Sea when the cyclone hit on November 11, 2009.

They were identified as S Mariarajan (27), S Dasan (52), D Romans (24), A Anish (23), P Stalin (23) and G Jimmy Kuttan (22) of Thoothoor and J Sesadimai (50) of Vallavilai and I John Clitus (30) of Poothurai. After 14 years of struggle, the families received death certificates in 2024. Stella (63), wife of Dasan, said,