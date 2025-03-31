Honouring legacy, embracing a digital future

CHENNAI: Once a thriving hub of education in Kancheepuram district, Chunambedu Higher Secondary School now finds itself grappling with an unsettling decline. Once home to thousands of students, the school’s enrolment had dwindled to just 200 by 2020, a stark contrast to its vibrant past. The infrastructure is crumbling, and the school that once boasted itself of providing education to thousands of students, is now struggling to maintain its legacy.

Yet, the school’s alumni refused to watch their school slowly fading into a world where private schools were being prioritised over government schools. Determined to restore its former glory, they have come together to form an alumni forum of 600 members that is trying to provide a new life to the institution. They relentlessly campaigned in the surrounding village and spread awareness about the school’s legacy and quality of education provided by the government. The efforts were successful, with the student enrolment doubling the next year and now standing at nearly 500.

The school, which later became the lighthouse for the students, guiding and shaping their future, was initially set up to educate the children of those working under the Chunambedu zamin. Back then, the school operated in three separate sheds, one for boys, one for girls and a separate one for Dalit students. However, in 1936, these divisions were abolished when the school was brought under the district education authorities, uniting all students under one roof. By 1952, Chunambedu had grown into one of the largest schools in the district, boasting over 1,000 students with 22 teachers. It was upgraded to a higher secondary school in 2001. But in the decades that followed, enrolment began to decline, the trend that the alumni has reversed now.

For many alumni, this school is the place that shaped their lives and gave them the light of knowledge. Viduthalai Chezhiyan, a key member of the alumni forum, recalls joining Class 1 in the school in 1974. Coming from a struggling family, where he was the only one among three brothers to receive education, the school became his second home. “I owe everything to my school. My teachers not only taught me, but paid for my school trips, bought my notebooks and even gave me money for haircuts when my family couldn’t afford it,” he said.