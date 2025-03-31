Ironing out chronological creases

CHENNAI: Kal thondri man thondra kaalathey mun thondriya mootha kudi tamizh kudi.

(The Tamil tribe appeared on earth when there were stones but the sand had not appeared).

Many an adage of such character has been shrugged off as cliche, but evidence puts then in a different light — smelted iron was used by Tamils as far back as 5,300 years ago.

Over half a century has passed since C N Annadurai renamed Madras Presidency as Tamil Nadu. The current DMK government declared the day would be observed as ‘Tamil Nadu Day’. The first celebration took place on July 18, 2022. Chief Minister M K Stalin, who was recovering from Covid-19 at the time, could not attend the event in person but delivered his address via video conferencing.

“They say the first monkey born was a ‘Tamil’ monkey,” Stalin said, referencing the criticism that Tamils often claim their language to be the most ancient seemingly without any evidence. His unintentional pause while making the statement led to the misinterpretation that he was literally endorsing the idea that the first monkey on earth was a ‘Tamil’ monkey, sparking ridicule.

Stalin, however, was attempting to highlight the government’s commitment to leveraging modern, scientific archaeological methods to trace the antiquity of the Tamil language and civilization, rather than simply holding on to aphorisms.