Work hard to defeat BJP in 2026: Stalin directs cadres

ERODE: In order to defeat the conspiracies of the BJP and protect Tamil Nadu, cadres must work hard to win the 2026 Assembly election, DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday.

Stalin said this while delivering a speech through video conference in a function organised on Sunday evening by Erode South District DMK unit to felicitate functionaries who worked for the party’s victory in the Erode East by-election.

Stalin said, “I express my gratitude and appreciation to all ministers, functionaries, booth committee members, and others who worked for DMK’s victory in the Erode East constituency by-election. We are going to face an Assembly election in a year.

In the election arena, all our opposition parties will degrade themselves as much as possible to take away victory from us. The main obstacle to the conspiracies of BJP, which is in power at the centre, is Tamil Nadu and the DMK.

They will create enemies in various forms. But we have the strength to overcome them all. I believe in principle, hard work and achievement. People are with us because we are committed to these principles.

To protect the people and continue to take Tamil Nadu on the path of progress, give your hard work in the upcoming Assembly election. We will witness unprecedented success.”