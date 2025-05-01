Boy riding bike run over by bus at Parpanathapuram Vilakku in Tirunelveli, kin booked

TIRUNELVELI: A 15-year-old boy who was riding a two-wheeler died after he came under the wheels of a government bus at Parpanathapuram Vilakku on Tuesday night. Vijayanarayanam police booked a case against the deceased juvenile and his relative who bought him the vehicle.

Police said the boy, a resident of Elankulam, was gifted a two-wheeler by his relative, who lives in Erwadi, on Tuesday. The boy went for a ride on the two-wheeler from Nanguneri towards Parappadi.

When the boy was near Parpanathapuram Vilakku, he tried to overtake a bus but collided with an elderly person who was riding a bike. In the impact both of them fell down. The boy came under the rear wheels of the bus and died on the spot.

The biker, D Beemsingh Kamaraj (64), suffered severe injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Tirunelveli. Sources said he suffered multiple fractures. Police registered a case against the boy and his relative under Sections 281, 125(b), and 106(1) of BNS and Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act.