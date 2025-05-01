Centre’s caste census move win for DMK, INDIA bloc: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday said that the BJP-led union government’s announcement about conducting a caste census has vindicated the firm stand of DMK that only the union government could hold a legally valid caste enumeration.

“Our stand is now vindicated. Another triumph for DMK and the INDIA bloc in our arduous social justice journey, driven by the ideals of the Dravidian model,” the CM said in a statement here.

Describing the union government’s announcement as a hard-earned victory for the Tamil Nadu government and DMK, the CM recalled, “We were the first to adopt a resolution in the legislative assembly demanding a caste census. We championed this cause in every forum. We reiterated this demand in every meeting with the prime minister and through multiple letters, consistently urging the union government to take responsibility.”

The CM charged that the BJP-led union government, after failing in all its attempts to deny and delay the much-needed caste enumeration, has finally announced that it will be conducted along with the forthcoming census.

Stalin said that despite this announcement, key questions such as when the census will begin and when it will conclude remain unanswered. “The timing is no coincidence. With social justice dominating the Bihar elections narrative, this sudden move reeks of political expediency. The same prime minister who once accused opposition parties of dividing people based on caste has now yielded to the very demand he maligned repeatedly,” Stalin added.