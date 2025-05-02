Tamil Nadu government committed to welfare of labourers: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Reiterating his government’s commitment to the welfare of labourers, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday paid tributes to workers at the May Day Park in Chennai on the occasion of Labour Day.

Addressing the gathering, Stalin recalled that it was former CM C N Annadurai who first introduced May 1 as a paid holiday in Tamil Nadu after the DMK came to power in 1967.

“Subsequently, former CM M Karunanidhi’s regime enacted a legislation to make May Day a statutory holiday,” he said.

Stalin also highlighted Karunanidhi’s efforts during VP Singh’s tenure as prime minister which led to May Day being declared a paid holiday across all the states in the country.