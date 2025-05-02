MGR Medical University team along with health department aims to screen 50,000 tribals in Jawadhu Hills for fatty liver disease

CHENNAI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, in collaboration with the health department, has started a pilot study to estimate the prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease among tribal communities of Jawadhu Hills in Tiruvannamalai district.

The study aims to screen a population of 50,000 and identify high-risk individuals by checking for abdominal obesity, family history of diabetes and hypertension. So far, over 500 tribals have been screened and 120 blood samples analysed.

Preliminary findings show that 10-14% fall under the high-risk (FIB-4) category for liver fibrosis (scarring of the liver). Those identified will undergo a fibroscan to confirm the extent of fibrosis. Initial screenings are being conducted through medical camps and individuals requiring further assessment are referred to primary health centres.

Titled the Community Screening Programme for Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), the study seeks to evaluate the feasibility, scalability and sustainability of interventions to reduce fatty liver disease in tribal areas. MASLD, previously known as Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), is caused by excessive fat accumulation in the liver in individuals with little or no alcohol consumption.

MASLD is included in the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD) under the Union Health Ministry, given its links to India’s growing burden of lifestyle diseases. The programme emphasises early screening, lifestyle changes and health system integration.