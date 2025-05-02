Pandal cultivation acreage goes up in Tiruchy, taken up on 50 acres in 2024-25

TIRUCHY: Bettering its performance from financial year 2023-34, the horticulture department brought about 50 acres in the district under the cultivation of pandal vegetables in FY25 under its area expansion programme. The corresponding figure in FY24 was about 35 acres. Several of the 50-odd farmers who received a total subsidy of Rs 60 lakh under the scheme and commenced cultivation of vining vegetables early this year expect to generate up to Rs 5 lakh per acre for their investment of around Rs 1.5 lakh per acre.

The area expansion programme aims to increase the acreage under horticulture crop cultivation like vegetables, fruits, flowers and spices by providing subsidies and incentives to farmers. S Saranya, deputy director of the horticulture department in Tiruchy, said high-density cultivation of native vegetables such as bitter gourd, snake gourd and ridge gourd is being encouraged under the scheme.

"In an effort to improve the livelihood of farmers in rain-fed areas like Manapparai, Vaiyampatti and Marungapuri, as well as irrigated regions like Thottiyam, we are encouraging them to cultivate pandal vegetables. (Under the scheme) Over 50 farmers received a total subsidy of Rs 60 lakh to procure stone pillars, three types of iron wires for pandal set-up and fencing materials. The subsidy also covers vegetable seeds and labour costs," the deputy director added.

The crop cycle for these vegetables is three months. Farmers are advised to sow the seeds in the main seasons falling during aadi, margazhi and thai pattam, a senior department official said. P Vellaisami, a farmer from Manpathai, who previously cultivated paddy and sorghum, has now switched to cultivating snake gourd on his one-acre farmland. Mentioning having sown the seeds three months ago, he said they have now grown to bear fruit. Vellaisami said he received Rs 1.67 lakh in subsidy and spent around Rs 1 lakh from his own funds for the cultivation.

"Officials from the horticulture department encouraged farmers like me to shift from paddy to native vegetables, which offer returns every three months. Compared to paddy, this crop returns a more reasonable profit. However, market conditions heavily influence our earnings. Currently, farmers receive only about one-third the retail market price. Even a slight increase in that percentage could significantly improve our profit margins," he added.