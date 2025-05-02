Tamil Nadu Assembly budget session ended on a high with bold resolutions, landmark legislations

CHENNAI: Bold resolutions, landmark legislations, fierce debates, witty remarks, quick replies, walkouts by and evictions en masse of opposition parties marked the recently concluded budget session of the state Assembly.
The intense debates on delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, NEET and two language policy; resolutions on Waqf Act and retrieval of Katchatheevu; key legislations including those on nominating around 14,000 persons with disability to all local bodies, stringent punishment for those using coercive methods to recover loans, establishment of a university in the name of M Karunanidhi, booking those dumping medical waste under Goondas Act, and a high-level committee headed by former Supreme Court Judge Kurian Joseph to study centre-state relations, were the highlights of this session.
Colony fades into oblivion
One of the key announcements made by the CM was the decision to remove the term ‘colony’ from the government records and public usage, as the term has been regarded as a symbol of dominance and euphemism for untouchability. The Assembly also adopted a resolution moved by the CM urging the union government to withdraw the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in toto on the basis that this bill would severely affect the minority Muslim community.
When the Act was passed in the Lok Sabha, the CM criticised it in the House. Perhaps for the first time, the chief minister raised slogans within the House, demanding that the bill be withdrawn. The resolution moved by AIADMK seeking to remove Speaker M Appavu from office was defeated by a margin of 91 votes. AIADMK moved the resolution despite knowing well that it would be defeated.
Uproar and suspensions
The house witnessed fierce debate between Chief Minister MK Stalin and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on various subjects, mostly over law and order issues. Palaniswami also clashed with the Speaker on multiple occasions.
He suspended 15 AIADMK MLAs for a day for displaying sheets with slogans printed on it inside the house, and for disrupting the proceedings. On another occasion, they were evicted en masse for disrupting the proceedings.
In an announcement that was considered ‘surprising’ from the Dravidian model DMK government, HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu announced three sky-high statues of Lord Muruga, who is hailed as Thamizh Kadavul (God of Tamils), at Marudhamalai in Coimbatore, Thindal in Erode and Kumaragiri in Ranipet, at a cost of Rs 146.8 crore.
Order in house
Meanwhile, the way Speaker M Appavu, a teacher by profession in his early life, conducted the house proceedings in the last four years reminded one of former Speaker PTR Palanivel Rajan, a strict disciplinarian. He was always attentive to the debates and corrected the members, including ministers, when their reply was irrelevant or when they meandered.
Appavu’s style has also invited criticisms from the opposition who claimed that the speaker was answering on behalf of the ministers. But he has taken criticisms in his stride, even during tough situations.
Many members, after exchanging angry remarks with the speaker, were seen talking to him with ease when they approached him to explain the matter. Leader of the House Duraimurugan, with his decades-long experience as a senior legislator, has also taken it upon himself to ease tensions when the need arose.
Ending on high note
Another significant development that took place during the session was the resignation of ministers V Sethil Balaji and K Ponmudy. At the fag end of the session, the CM brought cheers to government employees and teachers by making nine key announcements which would cost the state exchequer more than Rs 5,000 crore.