Tamil Nadu Assembly budget session ended on a high with bold resolutions, landmark legislations

CHENNAI: Bold resolutions, landmark legislations, fierce debates, witty remarks, quick replies, walkouts by and evictions en masse of opposition parties marked the recently concluded budget session of the state Assembly.

The intense debates on delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, NEET and two language policy; resolutions on Waqf Act and retrieval of Katchatheevu; key legislations including those on nominating around 14,000 persons with disability to all local bodies, stringent punishment for those using coercive methods to recover loans, establishment of a university in the name of M Karunanidhi, booking those dumping medical waste under Goondas Act, and a high-level committee headed by former Supreme Court Judge Kurian Joseph to study centre-state relations, were the highlights of this session.

Colony fades into oblivion

One of the key announcements made by the CM was the decision to remove the term ‘colony’ from the government records and public usage, as the term has been regarded as a symbol of dominance and euphemism for untouchability. The Assembly also adopted a resolution moved by the CM urging the union government to withdraw the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in toto on the basis that this bill would severely affect the minority Muslim community.

When the Act was passed in the Lok Sabha, the CM criticised it in the House. Perhaps for the first time, the chief minister raised slogans within the House, demanding that the bill be withdrawn. The resolution moved by AIADMK seeking to remove Speaker M Appavu from office was defeated by a margin of 91 votes. AIADMK moved the resolution despite knowing well that it would be defeated.