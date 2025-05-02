TANSCHE to study why scholars struggle to finish PhDs

CHENNAI: Data from 13 state universities in Tamil Nadu have revealed that only 29.4% of PhD students are able to complete the course within five years. Alarmed by the figures, the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) has decided to take up a detailed survey to identify the challenges faced by state institutions and PhD scholars that are causing delays.

According to initial data collected by TANSCHE from the 13 state universities functioning under the Higher Education Department, 42,913 students had enrolled in PhD programmes in the last five years. Of them, only 12,625 students (29.4%) managed to submit their thesis within five years.

Varsity officials said that ideally PhD scholars should be able finish their degrees within three to five years, with the maximum time allowed to complete the programme being six years.

“Nearly 70% of the scholars are unable to finish their PhD within five years. To address the problem, we need to identify the root causes. A questionnaire is being prepared for the students and this will provide us clarity on their problems,” said TANSCHE vice chairman MP Vijayakumar.

‘Survey will help keep tabs on quality of research’

“This initiative aims to streamline processes and ensure the timely completion of doctoral research,” he added.The survey, which is likely to start this month, will be carried out along with the state universities. TANSCHE aims to reach out to every PhD scholar enrolled in the state universities.