Bangladeshi national who entered TN illegally in 2001 voted in three polls, held

TIRUPPUR: A Bangladeshi national who illegally entered India over two decades ago, married the daughter of a retired Tamil Nadu police officer, and managed to obtain identity documents and vote in three elections, was arrested by Tiruppur district police in Palladam on Thursday. The suspect was identified as M Sayan (41), currently residing in Karaipudur in Tiruppur.

According to police sources, Sayan crossed the India-Bangladesh border by foot in 2001 and initially worked as a tailor in Chennai. He later married Geetha, daughter of a retired sub-inspector, and settled in Tiruppur.

Sayan purchased three cents of land in Karaipudur in his wife’s name in 2017 and took a loan of Rs 43 lakh from a private finance firm to build a four-storey building, which he rented out, police said. The case came to light on April 30 when the finance firm sealed the building for defaulting on EMI payments. Based on a complaint, the district police and intelligence agencies launched an inquiry.

“During the inquiry, it was revealed that Sayan had entered the country illegally and had procured a PAN card, Aadhaar, driving licence, and a voter ID. He obtained a passport in 2019 and visited Bangladesh three times. He even voted in three elections,” said a senior official.

Although Sayan has been married to an Indian citizen, he was arrested for illegal entry and is currently lodged in Puzhal prison. He may apply for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status following deportation. “Preliminary inquiry shows he has no links with any banned organisation,” said Tiruppur SP Yadav Girish.