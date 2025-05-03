'Hasten establishment of SIPCOT estate in Dharmapuri'

DHARMAPURI: Despite the state government making an announcement to set up a SIPCOT Industrial Estate in Dharmapuri as an EV hub and generate employment in the district, the local administration is aggrieved by the delay of this project. Residents have urged the administration as well as the state government to take steps to immediately bring in industries.

Setting up a SIPCOT Estate in Dharmapuri has been a long-term demand, primarily due to the lack of opportunities in the district. The state government had made the announcement in 2018, but SIPCOT submitted its DPR and announced that a 1724.5-acre area has been earmarked for an industrial estate here only in 2024. Last November, the Ministry of Environment also provided environmental clearance for the project.

District secretary of Agriculturist Labourers Association, J Prathapan said, "The entire district is reliant on agriculture and animal husbandry as primary occupation. However, repeated monsoon failures have resulted in more people migrating for work. About 50,000 families are working as migrant labourers in Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and other states, primarily as unskilled workers. SIPCOT could be a lifeline for these labourers and prioritising employment for them would be crucial for the district's development."

Another resident of Dharmapuri, S Sathishkumar, said, "The state government is planning to make Dharmapuri a hub for EV manufacturing. The environmental clearance report states that 27% of the area would be used in metallurgy for battery elements, anode production, and electrolyte manufacturing while the remaining area will be dedicated to manufacturing EV battery separator & cathode and EV spares. While most works are now complete, promises are yet to be implemented."

When TNIE spoke to officials with SIPCOT, Dharmapuri, they said, "As part of the first phase, over 200 acres have been released and interested parties have applied to set up local industries. Other areas will be designated soon. Over 200 companies have signed MoU with the administration to set up industries here and efforts are underway to accommodate them. It could provide over 20,000 locals with employment. We are also involved in restructuring lands near Adhagapadi, Adhiyamankottai, Thadangam, and Balajangamanahalli area where the project has been proposed." they said.