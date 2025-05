Kanniyakumari, Nellai and Tenkasi get rain respite from heat

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI/KANNIYAKUMARI: The districts of Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli got respite from the heat after receiving rainfall on Friday.

During a 24-hour period that ended on Saturday morning, Kuzhithurai in Kanniyakumari recorded 51.2 mm of rainfall, while Kolipurvilai recorded 18.4 mm, Perunchani dam 16.4 mm and Mambalathuraiyaru, 16 mm.

Aanaikedanku and Puthen dam recorded more than 10 mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, Karuppanathi in Tenkasi district received 40 mm rainfall while Gadana dam received 35 mm rain. Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district received 28 mm rainfall. Temple workers were seen pumping out water for the second day on Saturday at the Sankaranarayana Swamy temple in Sankarankovil.

While Tirunelveli received only 2.4 mm rainfall, Cheranmahadevi recorded 10 mm rain during the period. Places like Manjolai received 8 mm rainfall, while Kakkachi recorded 10 mm and Nalumikku (8 mm).