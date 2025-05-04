Lytus Technologies acquires AI-driven Blod.in, eyes national rollout

CHENNAI: Lytus Technologies, a global platform services provider, has acquired Chennai-based Blod.in, which claims to be India’s first on-demand blood logistics platform powered by AI and machine learning. The deal, executed through its subsidiary Lytus HealthTech, marks a significant step in transforming India’s healthcare delivery system.

Blod.in, which connects hospitals and blood banks for timely, data-driven blood component management, currently partners with 140 hospitals and is growing at 20% month-on-month. With a national rollout planned, Lytus aims to integrate 100 more hospitals and 15+ blood banks, with expansions in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The platform’s AI optimises blood inventory and delivery logistics, reducing wastage and saving lives.

Backed by a Rs 1,000 crore investment commitment over three years, Lytus is betting big on HealthTech. The capital will bolster AI innovations across its ecosystem, including Blod.in’s predictive engine for real-time demand mapping and temperature-controlled last-mile deliveries, with plans to enter the US and UAE markets, a release said.