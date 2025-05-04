‘Saiva Siddhanta shaped Tamil identity’: Union Health Minister JP Nadda

CHENNAI: BJP national president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday said ‘Saiva Siddhanta’, deeply rooted in Tamil soil, has significantly shaped Tamil identity through its profound emphasis on devotion, virtue and liberation by divine grace.

He was delivering the inaugural address at the sixth international Saiva Siddhanta Conference held near Chennai. The event was jointly organised by Thiru Kailaya Parambarai Dharmapuram Adheenam, the International Institute of Saiva Siddhanta Research (Dharmapuram), and the Tamil Academy of SRM University.

“Saiva Siddhanta is not just a religious philosophy but a civilisational ethos. It teaches the connection between the soul, God and the world,” Nadda said. He hailed Tamil Nadu as a “blessed land” enriched by Sangam poets and Saiva saints who nurtured this spiritual tradition through works like ‘Thevaram’ and ‘Thiruvasagam’ which echo the ageless devotion of ancestors and continue to inspire spiritual seekers.

“In an era increasingly dominated by materialism, ‘Saiva Siddhanta’ calls upon humanity to awaken to its divine nature, recognising that God dwells within each being,” Nadda said.

He also released a special souvenir to mark the occasion, and Governor R N Ravi received the first copy. BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran participated in the event.

Later, Nadda chaired a core committee meeting of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit. According to sources, Nadda told the state leaders to begin the groundwork for the 2026 election and strengthen organisational activities. In a post on platform X, Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the development of Tamil Nadu and preservation of Tamil culture. BJP workers are actively engaging in door-to-door campaign to raise awareness about the centre’s schemes, he added.