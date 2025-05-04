You tied up with BJP, why can’t we: EPS to DMK

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday lashed out at the DMK for its ‘hypocrisy’, saying the party in the past had formed alliance with both the BJP (in 1999) and the Congress. “For the DMK, power is everything. They change alliances like a chameleon changes colours,” Palaniswami claimed.

He was addressing a public meeting organised in Chennai to condemn the ruling party’s “anti-people policies”. Defending the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP, Palaniswami said it was forged to consolidate anti-DMK votes. “This alliance was formed to unseat a corrupt regime. Why should it bother Chief Minister MK Stalin? His reaction only shows anxiety,” the AIADMK leader added.

Palaniswami said Stalin keeps boasting about achievements, but his only major ‘accomplishment’ is elevating his son Udhayanidhi Stalin as deputy chief minister. People across Tamil Nadu are eagerly waiting for the 2026 Assembly election to oust the DMK regime. “The upcoming poll will not be just another election, but a decisive one to remove this government,” the former chief minister said.

Palaniswami claimed that several ministers are rattled by the fear of ED and Income Tax raids, a result of the ‘massive corruption’ during the DMK’s four-year rule. “Two ministers have already resigned. People are watching everything closely,” he said.

Palaniswami also criticised the DMK’s treatment of YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar, questioning the ruling party’s commitment to press freedom. “Stalin talking about press freedom is laughable,” he added.

Denying Stalin’s charges that the state’s development was crawling under the erstwhile AIADMK regime, Palaniswami said development works had, in fact, progressed at jet speed. He also listed various welfare measures and projects undertaken by his government.

Palaniswami further alleged that the DMK government has taken loans amounting to `5 lakh crore in just five years, pushing Tamil Nadu into unprecedented debt.