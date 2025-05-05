Accused need not be directly involved in crime or present on site to prove conspiracy charges: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has held that for conviction under charges of criminal conspiracy, it is not necessary that the accused should have direct involvement in the crime or be physically present at the crime scene.

A bench of justices G Jayachandran and R Poornima observed so while confirming the conviction of eight persons for the murder of a man in Madurai in 2014 while hearing a batch of appeals filed by them challenging the life sentence imposed by a sessions court in 2022.

According to the prosecution, the deceased, Alagarsami, had enmity with the first accused Vijayalingam, who was his relative, over a Karuvelam tree contract. A criminal case was also pending against Alagarsami for allegedly trying to murder Vijayalingam.

In August 2014, all ten accused (including Vijayalingam’s minor son) gathered at Vijayalingam’s house at the advice of his nephew Neethirajan and planned to murder Alagarsami to ‘put an end to the issue’. This was reportedly overheard by one of the witnesses and he advised Alagarsami to settle the issue amicably. However, he decided to take legal recourse.