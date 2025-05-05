Kurian panel to study socio-economic developments in country since 1971

CHENNAI: The high-level committee – headed by former judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Kurian Joseph – appointed by Tamil Nadu government to recommend suitable measures to secure utmost autonomy to the States, will examine the recommendations of the Rajamannar Committee (1971) and other commissions on union-state relations and also consider various political, social, economic and legal developments in the country since 1971 before furnishing its report.

A comparison with the terms of reference for the Rajamannar Committee showed that the G.O. issued by the then M Karunanidhi-led DMK government on November 15, 1969, had a broader range of subjects for the committee formed to study centre-state relations. The committee was headed by Dr P V Rajamannar, former Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. It submitted its report in 1971.

On the other hand, the terms of reference for the Justice Kurian Joseph Committee state, “The committee shall recommend suitable measures to secure utmost autonomy to the states in the realm of executive, legislative and judicial branches, without prejudice to the unity and integrity of the country.”

The terms of reference also state that the committee shall examine and review the provisions of the Constitution of India and the existing laws, orders, policies and arrangements that bear upon union-state relations in all spheres.

Besides, the committee shall suggest necessary measures for the restoration of subjects to the State List that were gradually transferred to the Concurrent List.