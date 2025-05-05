Six arrested in Cuddalore for alleged involvement in counterfeit currency racket

CUDDALORE: Six persons, including a former functionary of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), were arrested on Saturday in connection with a counterfeit currency racket that surfaced at a farmhouse near Tittakudi, police said.

The main accused, P Selvam (39) of Atharnatham village under Ramanatham police limits, was previously involved in an assault case. Last month, a police team attempting to arrest him at his farmhouse found he and his associates had fled.

During a search, officers seized counterfeit Rs 500 notes worth Rs 86,000, a firearm, walkie-talkies, a currency printing machine, a counting machine, police uniforms, a laptop, and a fake Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal.

Following instructions from Cuddalore SP S Jeyakumar, special teams were formed to trace the accused. After a month-long operation, Selvam and five others — I Prabhu (32), R Vallarasu (25), R Periyasamy (29), C Arumugam (30), and D Surya (25) — were arrested in Mangaluru, Karnataka, on Friday and brought to Ramanatham for interrogation.