State nationalises works of five Tamil writers, provides Rs 10L compensation

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday provided compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to two writers and the legal heirs of three more writers, whose works have been nationalised by the Tamil Nadu government.

He presented the cheques to them at the valedictory event of the Tamil Week celebrations, being observed for the first time this year in honour of the eminent poet Bharathidasan.

The five writers are Kavikko Abdul Rahman, Mervin, A Pazhani, Ko Ma Kodhandam and Pulavar Ilama Tamilnavan. The cheques were presented to the legal heirs of the first three writers while the latter two received them in person.

The celebration of Tamil Week starting this year was announced by the CM in the Assembly on April 22 under Rule 110, designating April 29 to May 5 to celebrate Tamil language and literature.

On Monday, Stalin also distributed prizes to students from government music and fine arts colleges who won competitions various competitions held in honour of poet Bharathidasan’s legacy.

A government release noted that, over the last four years, the DMK-led government has additionally nationalised the works of 32 distinguished Tamil writers and scholars, including Nannan, Silampoli Chellappan, Viduthalai Rajendran, Prof R Kumaravelan, and Mammathu, with Rs 3.79 crore disbursed as compensation for 1,442 books.

Ministers Duraimurugan, M Saminathan, P K Sekarbabu, R S Rajakannappan, Ma Subramanian, and other elected representatives also took part.