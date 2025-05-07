Madras HC judge passes away at 56

CHENNAI: Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad, a serving judge of the Madras High Court, died in Chennai on Tuesday night, due to cardiac arrest, according to family sources. He was 56 years old.

Narayana Prasad was elevated as an additional judge of the Madras High Court only four years back in October 2021 and was later made a permanent judge in March 2023.

He is presently ranked 42nd in seniority among the 63 judges serving in the high court at the moment. Prior to his elevation, Justice Prasad was practicing law for 24 years since his enrollment as an advocate in 1997 and his areas of practice were writ, civil, criminal and constitutional, according to his profile available on the court website.

He served as standing counsel for various government organisations including BSNL, Chennai Port Trust, Indian Bank and the Southern Railways, before his elevation as a judge of the high court. Born to Lakshmi Jaiprasad and R Jaiprasad, who served as District and Sessions Judge, in Thanjavur in 1969, Justice Prasad did his schooling Vellore.

He later studied history in Loyola College, and went on to pursue a postgraduation in history and Bachelors of Law in University of Delhi. Although the high court in on summer vacation at the moment, Justice Prasad was to return to work to be part of the vacation bench in the last week of May before the court reopens in June.