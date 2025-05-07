North Cargo Berth-III ready for interim operations, say port authorities

THOOTHUKUDI: The North Cargo Berth-III of VO Chidambaranar Port Authority, operated by JSW Tuticorin Multipurpose Terminal, is ready for interim commercial operations, said a statement released by the port authorities.

The statement further stated that the terminal equipped with 120 tonnes capacity harbour mobile cranes can discharge dry-bulk cargo such as coal, limestone, gypsum, rock phosphate, and copper concentrate. The 306 metre long terminal having 14.20 metre draft, facilitates berthing of 95,000 dead weight tonnage vessels of maximum LoA of 260 metres and beam of 48 metres.

The dredging in front of the terminal carried out from April 05, 2025, concluded in just 26 days enabling berthing fully loaded panamax vessels with a draft of 14.20 metres. Further, the channel will be widened from 153 metres to 230 metres, facilitating berthing of larger size bulk carriers and container vessels.