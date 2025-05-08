‘Tamil Nadu won’t fall for actors eyeing political victory’: Thol Thirumavalavan

CUDDALORE: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and MP Thol Thirumavalavan has said that the people of Tamil Nadu will not fall for illusions created by actors launching political parties.

He made the statement while addressing a public meeting held at the Chidambaram Bypass Road in Cuddalore district on Tuesday night to celebrate the VCK’s electoral recognition. The meeting was attended by VCK general secretary and MLA M Sinthanai Selvan, and other party leaders.

Speaking at the event, Thirumavalavan said, “There were lies spread that if I won, caste clashes would erupt and businesses would suffer. But those perceptions have changed. People of all communities now support us.”

“No matter how many actors start parties, people in Tamil Nadu are politically conscious and will not easily fall for illusions. In 2026, the people will again vote for the DMK alliance,” he added.

Minister M R K Panneerselvam said, “Politics based on caste is over. Policy-based politics has begun. Thirumavalavan should win next time with a margin of two lakh votes. I congratulate him on the party’s electoral recognition.”

Minister C V Ganesan said, “From Kashmir to Kanniyakumari, Thirumavalavan has dedicated himself to the cause of the oppressed. That is why he never married—he devoted his life to the people. He cannot be bought or compromised. He stands by the CM. In the coming elections, he will join Stalin in forming the next government.”

Former TNCC president K S Alagiri, CPI(M) Central Committee member K Balakrishnan, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M H Jawahirullah, MDMK treasurer M Senthilathipan, and Tamil Nadu Valvurimai Katchi’s Rayanallur Kannan participated and extended their greetings.