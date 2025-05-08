Thirumangalam bus stand to be renovated at Rs 2.77 crore

MADURAI: The Thirumangalam bus stand, which has been operating for more than 30 years, is undergoing renovation works by the municipality for Rs 2.77 crore. The temporary bus stand established on Virudhunagar road lacked lighting facilities and had only one shelter to protect from the heat/rain.

According to TNSTC sources, the bus stand is a centre point for inter-district buses connecting Usilampatti, Sholavandhan, Kariyapatti, T Kallupatti, Kallikudi, Virudhunagar, and neighbouring districts- Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi. Around 940 buses, including 620 local buses and 320 other district buses, are used by thousands of passengers every day.

In the wake of the situation, the Thirumangalam municipality began renovating the existing bus stand. According to an official, the renovation work includes toilets, a lactating room, six shops, an entrance arch, and a road facility inside the bus stand will be completed in 45 days.

Stressing the difficulties, a passenger, R Sakthivel (27), stated that the temporary bus stand cannot withstand the rain and dust during summer. Though it has a shelter, it's not enough because only 10-15 people can use it at a time, and more than 100 passengers are using this bus stop at any given time. Since the onset of summer, passengers have urged the municipality to address this issue by including more shelters and drinking water facilities on the premises.

Another passenger, S Vijay (33), said, even though it's a temporary bus stand, basic facilities must be provided for the passengers. The authorities must also ensure clean toilets, even though it's a temporary bus stand.

An official from the municipality assured to look into the issue and take necessary actions.