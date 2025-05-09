Farmers urge Puducherry Lt Governor to halt revival of Moorthikuppam fishing harbour project

PUDUCHERRY: A farmers' association has appealed to Lt Governor K Kailashnathan to halt the revival of the controversial fishing harbour project at Moorthikuppam-Pudukuppam in Puducherry’s Bahour commune, citing severe environmental and livelihood concerns.



In a detailed representation, V Chandrasekhar, [resident of the Bangaaru Vaickal Neeraadhara Koottamaippu, condemned the move as ecologically hazardous and economically unsound. His plea comes in the wake of a government advertisement showcasing its achievements, including a recent agreement with IIT Madras to conduct a feasibility study for the harbour at a cost of Rs 93.22 lakh.



The project, Chandrasekhar noted, had previously been rejected twice—by the Ministry of Environment and Forests and the World Bank—over fears of significant ecological damage. He alleged the government is attempting to resurrect a long-abandoned project that could devastate coastal ecosystems and displace local artisanal fishing communities.



According to the letter, the harbour would worsen coastal erosion already intensified by the Puducherry port, putting the Blue Flag-certified beach and the historic site of Arikamedu at risk. It also warned of irreversible damage to the southern coastline, including sand dunes in Nallavadu, Panithittu, Narambai, and Manapet. This, he said, could lead to saltwater intrusion into aquifers, threatening agriculture in the Bahour region.



Chandrasekhar further asserted that the project violates Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, pointing out that the Mullodai lagoon lacks a natural sea connection. He described any artificial breach by removing the sand dunes and cutting open to the coast as “suicidal” for the region’s ecology.



The representation criticised the recurring presentation of the project to the new Lt Governor as a fresh initiative, ignoring its history of rejection and controversy. Chandrasekhar called for the immediate cancellation of the IIT Madras agreement, a halt to any financial disbursements related to the feasibility study, and an investigation into alleged suppression of facts and potential corruption within the Fisheries Department.



He also attached a Fisheries Department document (05-TOT_Fisheries), which contains press clippings and internal notes that further underscore the project's problematic past.