Health official who fudged figures remains ‘scot free’

TENKASI: V Sripadmavathi, a senior Administrative Officer (AO) with the Health Department, Tenkasi, is facing serious allegations of forgery involving purchase orders and a no-dues certificate. However, no disciplinary action has been taken against her so far, according to sources within the department.

Sripadmavathi, who earlier worked at the Joint Director of Health Services (JDHS) office, is accused of altering purchase order prices for leafy greens meant for patients. An audit found she raised the price of greens from Rs 25 to Rs 80 per kilo between October 2022 and September 2023. Following this, Director of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) Dr J Rajamoorthy ordered her to repay Rs 3.29 lakh. She reportedly repaid the amount this Tuesday.

According to sources, after being transferred to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital (TGMCH), Sripadmavathi allegedly forged a no-dues certificate needed for her retirement. "Dr G Sivakumar, Dean of TGMCH, received both a denial letter and a no-dues certificate. Upon checking with Tenkasi JDHS, it was confirmed that only the denial letter was sent. Dr Sivakumar then rejected the suspicious certificate but said he had not launched a formal inquiry," sources alleged.

Despite these allegations, Sripadmavathi was recently transferred to Thiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital. A letter from the Thiruvavur dean, Dr S Rajendran, shows a request for a no-dues certificate for her retirement on May 31, seemingly overlooking the ongoing charges, further said the sources.

A health department official alleged that a senior figure is helping her secure this certificate. Sripadmavathi claimed that someone else had planted the forged document to frame her. Health Secretary Dr P Senthilkumar and Dr Rajamoorthy have not responded to queries.