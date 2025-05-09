Man strangles 3-year-old to death during burglary bid in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: An unidentified man strangulated a three-year-old girl to death after trespassing into her house for stealing gold jewellery at Kumarapuram in Tiruchendur, on Thursday.

According to sources, the deceased identified as P Athira, is the daughter of Periyasamy and Parvathi. On Thursday evening, Parvathi and Athira were alone at home when a stranger trespassed into their home and asked to give all the jewellery.

When Parvathi started to scream for help, the stranger pulled the three-year-old girl and strangled her neck before fleeing the home, sources added.

The neighbours who came to rescue rushed the girl to Tiruchendur GH where the doctors declared the baby brought dead. The body had been later shifted to Thoothukudi medical college hospital for postmortem.

Tiruchendur police rushed to the spot and held a preliminary investigation. However a FIR is yet to be registered, said sources.

Speaking to TNIE, SP Albert John said there is no evidence to substantiate the robbery attempt as no items from the home are missing.

Further investigations are under way.