Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces unity march to honour Indian Army's bravery

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a unity march in Chennai to honour the Indian Army’s bravery and sacrifices, following recent strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In a show of solidarity with the Indian Army, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday declared a unity march to salute the valour and sacrifices of Indian soldiers. The march is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday from the Office of the Director General of Police in Chennai and will conclude at the war memorial on Marina Beach.

In an official statement, Stalin stated the importance of national unity during this time. “This is a crucial moment to express our unwavering support for the Indian Army, which has bravely defended the nation against cross-border terrorism and incursions,” he said.

The event will see participation from former armed forces personnel, state ministers, students, and members of the public. Stalin urged people from across Tamil Nadu to take part in large numbers, saying the march aims to strengthen national unity and honour the courage and commitment of the armed forces.

“Let us stand together and send a strong message of support and solidarity from Tamil Nadu,” the CM added.