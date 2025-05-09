TN accrued Rs 5 lakh crore debt in 73 years, Rs 4.6 lakh crore in four-year DMK rule: Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said his party has already commenced alliance talks with other parties after forging a tie-up with the BJP.

More parties will join with AIADMK-BJP alliance in the next nine months ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, he reiterated while addressing reporters in Omalur, Salem district, after a party meeting.

Responding to a query on DMDK treasurer L K Sudhish’s claim that AIADMK has assured to provide a Rajya Sabha seat to the party, EPS said that he will brief the media about the matter later.

Targeting the DMK government, Palaniswami said “Those who ruled the state in the last 73 years incurred a total debt of five lakh crore rupees. However, within four years of ruling, the DMK government landed the state in a debt of Rs 4,56,000 crore.”

Real achievement is increasing the revenue of the government, not borrowing huge sums, he added, while wondering who will repay this debt.

Strongly criticising the law and order situation in the state, Palaniswami said the people of the state have faced various struggles in the last four years of the DMK regime.

“Chief Minister M K Stalin is unaware of what is happening in Tamil Nadu. I hope he would take action against the police personnel attached to Avadi police station who misbehaved with a woman who went to file a complaint regarding her missing bike,” he said.

Palaniswami also showed videos of the woman accusing a police officer at a presser.

Regarding Minister S Regupathy’s charge that “EPS is sleeping,” Palaniswami said “Regupathy said so because he knows I work effectively.” He also termed Regupathy a ‘slave’ of the DMK.

Unable to bear DMK govt’s popularity among women, EPS running smear campaign: Bharathi

Chennai: DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi accused AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of engaging in a smear campaign following the example of the BJP, claiming the former was unable to bear the growing popularity of the state government among women. Listing various incidents that took place during 10 years of the previous AIADMK regime, including the Pollachi sexual assault, Marakkanam caste violence, and Thoothukudi firing, among others, Bharathi said that law and order was on its ‘deathbed’ then.

He went on to accuse EPS of hiding the fact that action had been taken against a police officer from the Avadi police station who had misbehaved with a woman and was subsequently arrested. “Whoever is involved in crimes against women, stringent action is being taken against them, to ensure they cannot escape the law under the leadership of CM

M K Stalin,” he said. “In the past four years, criminal activities have decreased in the state. In the past 12 years, 2024 recorded the lowest number of murders,” Bharathi added.