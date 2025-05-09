Young couple drowns in open well after quarrel near Erode

ERODE: A young couple who got married seven months ago drowned in an open well at a farm near Indiyampalayam in Erode district.



The deceased were S Chandran (23) and his wife Priyadharshini (19) of Muniyappan Koil Street, Pudhukothukadu, Ariyappampalayam of Sathyamangalam taluk.



It is alleged Priyadharshini suddenly jumped into a 50-foot-deep open well over a petty quarrel with her husband for not attending a temple festival at her native village and also for not buying her flowers. The husband jumped into the well to save his wife, but both drowned, said police.



They both belong to the same caste and had a love marriage seven months ago. After the wedding, they lived with Chandran's family in Pudhukothukadu.



Meanwhile, Priyadharshini's mother, Renuga, invited them to attend the temple festival on Wednesday at their neighbouring village, Kullampalayam. Priyadharshini attended the festival but Chandran skipped it as he was unwell. After visiting hospital, Chandran called Priyadharshini and told he would bring flowers to her. It is said she was upset with Chandran as he did not attend the festival, and responded to him aggressively, which triggered a heated argument between the couple.