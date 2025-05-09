Young couple drowns in open well after quarrel near Erode

ERODE: A young couple who got married seven months ago drowned in an open well at a farm near Indiyampalayam in Erode district.
The deceased were S Chandran (23) and his wife Priyadharshini (19) of Muniyappan Koil Street, Pudhukothukadu, Ariyappampalayam of Sathyamangalam taluk.
It is alleged Priyadharshini suddenly jumped into a 50-foot-deep open well over a petty quarrel with her husband for not attending a temple festival at her native village and also for not buying her flowers. The husband jumped into the well to save his wife, but both drowned, said police.
They both belong to the same caste and had a love marriage seven months ago. After the wedding, they lived with Chandran's family in Pudhukothukadu.
Meanwhile, Priyadharshini's mother, Renuga, invited them to attend the temple festival on Wednesday at their neighbouring village, Kullampalayam. Priyadharshini attended the festival but Chandran skipped it as he was unwell. After visiting hospital, Chandran called Priyadharshini and told he would bring flowers to her. It is said she was upset with Chandran as he did not attend the festival, and responded to him aggressively, which triggered a heated argument between the couple.
Chandran scolded her saying if she behaves so after while at her mother's house, stated Renuga in her complaint to the police.
On Thursday morning, Chandran went to his mother-in-law's house to bring back Priyadharshini, where they quarrelled again. Upset, Priyadharshini ran out of the house and jumped into the well at their nearby farmland. When the family members and locals rushed there to rescue her, Chandran, who did not know swimming, jumped into the well to save his wife. However, both drowned in the well, stated her complaint.
The fire and rescue services personnel from Sathyamangalam retrieved the bodies from the well and sent them to the Gobichettipalayam Government Hospital for postmortem. Based on the statement from Renuga, the Kadathur police have booked a case and are investigating, added police.
(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)