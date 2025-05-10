294 extra UG seats at Coimbatore Government Arts College with nod for second shift

COIMBATORE: After the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) approved the second shift for eight more undergraduate (UG) courses from this academic year, the Government Arts College, Coimbatore, has increased as many as 294 seats in eight UG courses.

The eight UG courses - Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration, Statistics, Commerce with CA, Commerce with IB, Geology, and Information Technology - will be conducted in the second shift too from 1.45 pm to 6.15 pm this academic year. The college already has seven courses under its second shift.

Of the additional seats as many as 24 seats are in Commerce with IB, 30 in Statistics, and 40 in each of the remaining courses.

College Principal M R Yezhili told TNIE they proposed to the DCE the plan for second shift as there was high demand and more applications were received for these courses during last year' admission.