294 extra UG seats at Coimbatore Government Arts College with nod for second shift

COIMBATORE: After the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) approved the second shift for eight more undergraduate (UG) courses from this academic year, the Government Arts College, Coimbatore, has increased as many as 294 seats in eight UG courses.
The eight UG courses - Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration, Statistics, Commerce with CA, Commerce with IB, Geology, and Information Technology - will be conducted in the second shift too from 1.45 pm to 6.15 pm this academic year. The college already has seven courses under its second shift.
Of the additional seats as many as 24 seats are in Commerce with IB, 30 in Statistics, and 40 in each of the remaining courses.
College Principal M R Yezhili told TNIE they proposed to the DCE the plan for second shift as there was high demand and more applications were received for these courses during last year' admission.
She revealed the DCE has now approved the second shift at the college.
"Students who come from economically weaker backgrounds can join the 294 seats in the eight courses in the second shift. It would benefit students. Admission is held for these eight courses online this academic year," she said.
The college offers 23 UG programs in both Shift I and Shift II, and the total intake in the first year this academic year will be 1,727, the Principal added.
Meanwhile, the Government Arts and Science College for Women at Puliyakulam will start a second shift with three courses.
College Principal T Veeramani told TNIE that DCE has approved the introduction of UG courses in Commerce, Computer Science and Economics in the second shift for this academic year. He added that the intake has been increased by 170 seats across these three courses.
Wile the college previously had five courses, Economics has been newly added this year as the sixth course, he added.