CM Stalin lauds 58 students who aced central government exams

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday congratulated 58 students who successfully cleared various union government recruitment exams, including those conducted by the SSC, Railways, and public sector banks, after receiving training under the state’s flagship ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme.

This is the second set of students who cleared the government job examinations, after a total of 50 students under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme cleared the UPSC examination in April last week, this year.

Taking to social media, the chief minister remarked, “I have always said the Dravidian Model delivers daily achievements and today’s success is its proof. Our students from Tamil Nadu must continue to succeed in union government competitive exams and rise to high-ranking positions.”

The ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, launched by the state government, aims to enhance the employability of youth through skill development and training for competitive exams.