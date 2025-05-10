CM Stalin to lead rally to honour soldiers’ sacrifice

CHENNAI: To show solidarity with the Indian armed forces in the wake of terror attacks and transgressions by Pakistan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced a unity march to honour the sacrifices and valour of the Indian soldiers.

In a press statement, Stalin said the march would begin at 5 pm on Saturday from the Office of the Director General of Police in Chennai and culminate near the war memorial on Marina Beach. Former armed forces personnel, state ministers, students, and members of the public are expected to participate.

“This is a crucial moment for us to express our unity and unwavering support to the Indian Army, which has been bravely defending the nation against cross-border terrorism and incursions,” the CM said in the statement.

The march, he said, is aimed at saluting the courage, sacrifice, and commitment of the soldiers and strengthening the spirit of national unity. Calling upon the people of Tamil Nadu to join the march in large numbers, Stalin urged citizens to stand together in support of the armed forces. “Let us honour our soldiers and send a strong message of solidarity from Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Meanwhile, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan assured the cadres of the party and its various wings would take part. He also appealed to the public to take part in the rally in large numbers.