Congress takes out unity march in Chennai in support of armed forces

CHENNAI: In a show of solidarity with the Indian armed forces, Congress cadre, holding the Tricolour, took out a unity march in Chennai on Friday, commending the military’s decisive strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai called for the march to laud the Indian Army’s recent operations that had targeted terror groups.

On Friday, members of the party gathered in large numbers near Chitra Theatre in Pudupet. Congress leaders addressed the gathering, explained the purpose of the march, and underscored the party’s commitment to national unity and its support for the armed forces.

The rally, led by Selvaperunthagai, proceeded towards Egmore, throughout which the party members raised slogans lauding the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers. Several senior party leaders and elected representatives took part.