Ex-staff, two others convicted for Rs 1.1 crore court fund fraud in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: The II Additional District Judge (CBI cases) in Madurai recently convicted a former court staff, his wife and their accomplice to seven, five and four years respectively, in a money laundering case for misappropriating court funds to the tune of Rs 1.1 crore in Thanjavur in 2020.

Since the trio was already convicted and sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thanjavur, in the IPC case, the CBI judge added that the sentences would run concurrently.

The order was passed against C Thinagaraja, his wife Manimozhi and their accomplice V Paramrasu. When Thinagaraja was working as a translator and Central Nazir in the III Additional District Judge, Thanjavur at Pattukottai, he had swindled the motor accident compensation funds deposited in the court’s account by forging the judge’s signature and modifying the cheques by entering excess amount.