Tiruchy heart of TN, govt invested Rs 26K crore in four years, says CM Stalin

TIRUCHY: Stating that Tiruchy is the heart of Tamil Nadu, and it deserved world-class infrastructure, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said the DMK government has invested over Rs 26,066 crore in several development projects in Tiruchy in the last four years.

Speaking after inaugurating an integrated bus and truck terminal at Panjappur, the chief minister commended Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi for their contributions to developing the district and said they exemplified the Dravidian model of governance.

Further, Stalin asserted that Dravidian Model 2.0 is poised to deliver development at “rocket speed” and vowed continued inclusive progress for all sections of society. He took the opportunity to criticise the previous AIADMK’ government, saying it failed to secure Cauvery water rights and supported the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Also, he referred to the anti-Sterlite firing in Thoothukudi, and contrasted it with the DMK government’s achievements in education, infrastructure, and social welfare.