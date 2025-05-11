At Rs 54.91 crore, Madurai corporation’s property tax collection hits new high

MADURAI: A set of measures, including the conduct of special camps, enabled the Madurai corporation to collect Rs 70.73 crore in taxes in April, which includes Rs 54.91 crore in property tax alone. Officials said this is the highest amount netted by the civic body in a single month.

To boost tax collection in the city, the corporation in April announced a 5% rebate on property tax payment before April 30. The rebate was capped at Rs 5,000 rupees. A series of special camps for collection were also carried out across the city last month.

According to data from the corporation, in April, the civic body collected a total of Rs 70.73 crore in taxes. Of this Rs 54.91 crore was property tax collection and Rs 1.1 crore in penalty for late payment. During April in the financial year 2024-25, the corporation collected a total of Rs 32.55 crore in taxes of which Rs 23.21 crore was collected as property tax and Rs 45.77 lakh was penalty.