At Rs 54.91 crore, Madurai corporation’s property tax collection hits new high

MADURAI: A set of measures, including the conduct of special camps, enabled the Madurai corporation to collect Rs 70.73 crore in taxes in April, which includes Rs 54.91 crore in property tax alone. Officials said this is the highest amount netted by the civic body in a single month.
To boost tax collection in the city, the corporation in April announced a 5% rebate on property tax payment before April 30. The rebate was capped at Rs 5,000 rupees. A series of special camps for collection were also carried out across the city last month.
According to data from the corporation, in April, the civic body collected a total of Rs 70.73 crore in taxes. Of this Rs 54.91 crore was property tax collection and Rs 1.1 crore in penalty for late payment. During April in the financial year 2024-25, the corporation collected a total of Rs 32.55 crore in taxes of which Rs 23.21 crore was collected as property tax and Rs 45.77 lakh was penalty.
On the measures to boost tax collection, a senior corporation official said, "Bill collectors in all 100 wards were pushed to collect property taxes in their respective ward. Also, short term targets were placed to improve the tax collection.
Compared to the collection in April during the previous financial year, Rs 31.70 crore more in property taxes was collected (this April)." This is the first time the corporation has collected over Rs 50 crore in property tax in a single month, the official added.
Tax collection for April (value in crores) 2025-2026:
Property tax: 54.91
Vacant land tax: 1.17
Profession tax: 2.30
Water charges: 2.58
Non-tax: 0.57
SUC charge: 4.12
UGD charges: 3.94
Penalty: 1.10
Total: 70.73