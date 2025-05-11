Heavy rain likely in five Tamil Nadu districts on May 13, 14

CHENNAI: Heavy Rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tirupattur districts on May 13 and 14, according to the India meteorological department. Salem may also receive heavy rainfall on May 13, the IMD said.

The maximum temperature is likely to rise gradually by 2°C-3°C in a few pockets from May 10 to 13, followed by a slight fall in isolated pockets on May 14, over TN and, Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

For Chennai, the sky condition is expected to be partly cloudy with the maximum temperature expected to be 38°C-39°C on Sunday and a minimum temperature of around 28°C.

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into South Andaman sea, parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar islands on May 13.

On Saturday, observatories in Nagapattinam, Karaikal and Ramnad recorded light rainfall. Nagapattinam recorded around 3.6cm of rain, the highest for the day in the state.