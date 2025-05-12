Beware of summer care products online: Experts

TIRUCHY: With day temperature hovering around 40° celsius, Tiruchy is witnessing a surge in skin infections this summer. Doctors say infections have been reported unusually early in February. Dermatologists attribute this to extreme heat, sweat-trapping clothes, and use of untested skin care products, marketed on online platforms.

“We are seeing a clear spike in fungal infections, sun allergies, and sweat dermatitis this season,” says Dr S Kayalvizhi Mani, Head of the Dermatology Department at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH). She adds a majority of patients suffer from allergies caused by sweat and sun exposure.

“We’re seeing complications from products sold on Instagram and Facebook and over the counter products used without medical advice. Pregnant women using retinol-based creams bought online is a serious concern,” warns Dr B Sudhakaran, a dermatologist.

Experts say even commonly used prickly heat powders are not enough. Doctors recommend using prescribed products and protective measures like weaing full-sleeve clothing, helmets, goggles, and sun blocks to prevent sun-triggered skin damage.

“Bathing twice a day, wearing loose cotton clothes, staying hydrated, and cutting down on sugar helps prevent sweat-related skin problems,” Dr Sudhakaran advises. Children were among the early victims during the now-concluded school term.

“Overcoats, shoes, and synthetic uniforms trapped sweat, making children vulnerable to fungal infections,” Dr Kayalvizhi said. There is a higher risk for people who are exposed to heat, like petrol bunk staff and hotel cooks, and transport staff in heavy uniforms.

“Stay in ventilated spaces and hydrate well. Sweating is natural and important for body balance. But when trapped, it becomes a breeding ground for infections,” Dr Kayalvizhi added.