Ilaiyaraaja’s May 17 concert scheduled to take place in Coimbatore postponed

CHENNAI: The organisers of the ‘Ilaiyaraaja - Truly Live in Concert’ scheduled to be held in Coimbatore on May 17 announced their decision to postpone the concert due to Indo-Pak tensions. A new date is set to be announced shortly.

A statement from the organiser said, “Despite the ceasefire announcement, certain operational challenges continue across regions, and in the interest of smooth execution and audience comfort, we have decided to proceed with the postponement of the concert.”

All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled concert, the organiser Mounarraagam Muralii said.

“As artists and responsible citizens, we believe it is our duty to support the nation during such pivotal times. We sincerely request the people of Coimbatore and our cherished supporters to continue standing with us and extend their understanding and encouragement,” the statement added.