Railway allots Rs 6.7K crore for Tamil Nadu this year; works stalled for 20 years to resume

CHENNAI: After facing severe backlash from both rail passengers and the ruling DMK government over inadequate funding for new lines and doubling projects last year, the Railways significantly enhanced its budget allocation for 2025-26. A total of Rs 612.8 crore has been earmarked for eight new line projects, compared to Rs 339 crore the previous year.

Among these, the Nagari-Tindivanam new line project, for which 95% of land has already been acquired, received Rs 347 crore. A total of Rs 6,626 crore was allocated for Tamil Nadu for 2025-26.

The funding details were obtained through an RTI request filed by TNIE and activist Dayanand Krishnan, as the Railways have stopped publishing the Pink Book, which traditionally disclosed the annual budget allocations.

The Madurai-Thoothukudi (via Aruppukottai) project (143.5km), for which the land acquisition unit was dismantled last year for want of funds, has been allotted Rs 55.2 crore.

Notably, the long-delayed Erode-Palani new line, which has existed only on paper for nearly 20 years, received Rs 50 crore. The Chennai-Cuddalore new line via Mahabalipuram was also granted Rs 52.1 crore. Allocation for doubling projects has also shown significant improvement.