Stalling AIADMK govt's schemes are the only achievement in the four-year DMK regime: KP Munusamy

KRISHNAGIRI: DMK government's achievement in the past four years is stalling the welfare schemes implemented by the previous AIADMK government, said AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy here on Sunday.



While speaking to reporters, Munusamy said, "It was during the AIADMK regime, former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami initiated to bring water from the Thenpennai River to lakes in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts through the Ennekolpudhur and Aliyam canal projects at the cost of around Rs 300 crore, but it was stalled in this DMK regime. Similarly, following the demand of floriculturists in Hosur, the International Flower Auction Centre worth Rs 21 crore was established in Hosur during the AIADMK regime, but it is now dysfunctional."



He further said, "Law and order situation is at its worst in this government and drug trafficking is rampant. The demand for security for former IAS officer U Sagayam shows the state of law and order in Tamil Nadu."



The general secretary also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said his attack on terrorists in Pakistan were carried out without affecting the people there.